March 14 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast
a drop in first-quarter earnings per share on Thursday, and said
its mills have not seen the seasonal improvement they usually do
in the first quarter.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said its steel
mills' operating performance has been flat, as weaker results in
sheet steel offset better profits from structural steel.
At the same time, Nucor said its downstream steel products
business has seen a seasonal slowdown, and it expects "a modest
loss" in that segment. Raw materials was hit in part by an
unexpected 18-day outage at a facility in Trinidad.
Nucor said it expects earnings to fall to between 20 and 25
cents a share, from 46 cents a year earlier. The previous year's
results were boosted by a 4 cent a share tax gain.