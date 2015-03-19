CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
March 19 U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp cut its first-quarter profit forecast, hurt by a fall in steel prices due to higher imports.
Nucor estimated on Thursday earnings of 10-15 cents per share for the quarter ending April 4.
The company had earlier said it expected profit to be above 35 cents per share earned a year earlier. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.