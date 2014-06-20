UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
June 20 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday, but said results would likely come in at the low end of its previous outlook after an outage at a new facility in Louisiana.
Nucor forecast earnings between 35 cents and 40 cents a share, up from 27 cents a share a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far