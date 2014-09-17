(Adds analyst comment, updates share movement)
Sept 17 Nucor Corp shares rose to a
six-year high on Wednesday after the steelmaker said it would
report higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said several of
its key product lines, including sheet, structural, and bar and
plate steel, were turning out to be much more profitable than
they had been in recent quarters.
Nucor said it expected to post a third-quarter profit of 70
cents to 75 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting
61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cowen & Co analyst Anthony Rizzuto said Nucor was benefiting
from the continued strength of the U.S. automotive manufacturing
and oil and gas industries as well as the nascent rebound of the
nonresidential construction market.
Nucor's upbeat forecast, coupled with a similar announcement
late Tuesday from rival U.S. Steel Corp, drove up shares
of a number of steelmakers in afternoon trading.
"We've been expecting the non-residential construction
market to improve, ... and in this quarter, we've started to see
that happen for Nucor," said Morningstar analyst Andrew Lane.
On Monday, Nucor said it would buy Gallatin Steel, the U.S.
joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Gerdau,
for $770 million to expand in the growing pipe and tube
business.
Shares of Nucor were up 4.6 percent at $58.20, off an
earlier high of $58.76.
U.S. Steel stock gained 8.9 percent, while Commercial Metals
Co rose 4.2 percent. Steel Dynamics Inc was up
4.5 percent, and AK Steel Holding Corp rose 3.1 percent.
