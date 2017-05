June 18 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market capitalization, forecast a fall in quarterly profit, citing a drop in selling prices.

The company said it expects earnings of 20-25 cents per share for the current quarter. The company earned 46 cents per share for the second quarter last year.