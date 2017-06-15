June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said
on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to
decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand
in its steel mills business.
Nucor's shares fell 1.9 percent to $58 in premarket trading
after the company said it expects earnings of $1.00 to $1.05 per
share for the second quarter ending July 1.
"Market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products have been
more challenging than we expected earlier in the quarter when we
provided our qualitative guidance due to aggressive
competition," Nucor said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)