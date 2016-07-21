BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, July 21 Steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as lower costs offset a decline in revenue.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported second-quarter net income of $234 million or 73 cents per share, up nearly 90 percent from $125 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 70 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.