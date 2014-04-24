(Adds analyst comment, market reaction)
By Allison Martell
April 24 U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp
reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but
forecast only "some improvement" in the current quarter, when
analysts had expected to see significant growth, and its shares
fell.
Nucor's shares were down 2.0 percent at $51.47 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Morgan Stanley analyst Evan Kurtz said in a
note to clients that the company's lukewarn forecast for the
second quarter could point to worse-than-expected earnings. He
noted, however, that Nucor tends to give conservative guidance.
The company said it sees a stronger performance from its
steel mills and construction products business in the second
quarter, excluding the impact of unusual items, though imports
will likely continue to pressure margins at its mills.
Analysts, on average, have forecast earnings of 65 cents a
share for the second quarter. Nucor reported profit of 35 cents
a share for the first quarter on Thursday.
Excluding charges related to inventory, tax changes and
asset disposals, earnings would have been 44 cents a share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 37 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tons shipped to outside customers rose 8 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, and the average sales price
was up 3 percent, but average scrap and scrap substitute costs
rose 5 percent.
Excess capacity is weighing on steelmakers around the world,
but economic recovery is expected to boost U.S. steel demand
this year. The World Steel Association has forecast 4 percent
growth in demand in the United States in 2014, versus a 0.6
percent contraction last year.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor said it plans to
appeal an antitrust verdict brought against it by a jury in
Houston in March that would award the plaintiff $52 million in
damages. Under antitrust law the damages could be tripled, the
company said, adding that it is not clear what portion, if any,
it would be required to pay.
Nucor said it has not recorded a charge on earnings as a
result of the verdict.
BY THE NUMBERS
First-quarter earnings rose to $110.0 million, or 35 cents a
share, from $84.8 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier. Net
sales rose 12 percent to $5.11 billion.
In March, Nucor cut its first-quarter earnings forecast to
between 30 and 35 cents a share, saying bad weather had weighed
on demand, reduced rail capacity and exacerbated seasonal
weakness in its construction products business.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn; and Peter Galloway)