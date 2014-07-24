July 24 U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as shipments and average prices increased from a year earlier.

Earnings increased to $147.0 million, or 46 cents a share, from $85.1 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier. Net sales jumped 13 percent to $5.29 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)