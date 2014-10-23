UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
Oct 23 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the growing U.S. economy fueled demand for its products from the auto, construction, and oil and gas industries.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company posted a third-quarter net profit of $245.4 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 15 percent to $5.7 billion.
Analysts on average expected Nucor to post a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $5.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average sales prices per ton for the company's sheet, structural, bar and plate steel were up 5 percent, and total shipments were up 7 percent, Nucor said.
Total steel mill energy costs rose $1 a ton, pulled higher by rising natural gas and electricity costs.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nucor's shares were down 2.3 percent at $50.52. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)
