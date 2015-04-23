April 23 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market value, reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower selling prices.

Net income attributable to Nucor fell to $67.8 mln, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $111.0 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell nearly 14 percent to $4.40 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)