* Nucor-Yamato JV to increase piling production

* Project expected to be completed in 2014

* Nucor stock up 1.2 percent

June 26 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Tuesday it will increase production of specialized steel piling products used in marine, bridge and highway construction.

Nucor-Yamato Steel Co, the joint venture between Nucor and Japan's Yamato Kogyo Co Ltd, approved a $115 million plan to expand production of hot rolled sheet piling at Nucor's plant in Blytheville, Arkansas, the U.S. company said.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2014 and will produce lighter, stronger sheet pilings at a lower installed cost, Nucor said.

Last week, Nucor acquired leading U.S. piling manufacturer and distributor Skyline Steel LLC, for $605 million.

Nucor's sheet and H-piling products are used in marine, bridge and highway construction, heavy civil construction, storm protection and underground commercial parking.

Nucor stock was 1.4 percent higher at $36.58 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.