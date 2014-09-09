(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MENA Sovereign Credit Overview - September 2014 here LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the divergence between the sovereign ratings of energy exporters and importers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) remains wide but stable. Economic performance of energy exporters is forecast to remain strong, due to high levels of government spending and robust non-oil growth. Performance in energy importers is expected to pick up from a weak base, owing to external support, an improving global economic outlook and, in some cases, a lessening of political instability. Fitch's forecasts, which it has extended to 2016 in the new report, show fiscal challenges across the region. For energy exporters, surpluses are forecast to decline in line with falling oil prices - Fitch expects Brent crude to average USD95/b in 2016 compared to USD108/b in 2014. Some of the region's energy importers have among the largest fiscal deficits of all Fitch-rated sovereigns. Tackling sources of fiscal rigidities, such as large subsidy bills, would be rating positive. Fitch considers progress in Morocco (BBB-/Stable), and more recently Egypt (B-/Stable), as encouraging. Fitch views geopolitical risk as elevated compared with other regions. The recent emergence of ISIS in Iraq and Syria poses risks to several MENA sovereigns. The potential for worsening spill over from events in Syria is reflected in the Negative Outlook for Lebanon (B/Negative). Domestic political transitions also remain a source of uncertainty and undermine the environment for economic reform and performance. Progress has been made in Egypt and Tunisia (BB-/Negative), although the risks in the latter remain captured in the Negative Outlook. Israel (A/Positive) is the only country in the region with a Positive Outlook. It has made significant progress in fiscal consolidation in recent years, lowering the debt/GDP ratio. The budgetary impact of the recent conflict in Gaza, which occurred at a time of slowing growth, is likely to complicate further near-term deficit reduction. Fitch has cut its projections for Israel's growth and raised them for the budget deficit for 2014 and 2015. The ratings of MENA energy importers range from 'BBB-' (Morocco) to 'B-' (Egypt). Energy exporters' ratings range from 'BBB' in Bahrain to 'AA' in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The report, "MENA Sovereign Credit Overview", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.