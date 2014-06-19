(Adds analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, June 19 British hedge fund firm Man
Group has bought U.S. peer Numeric Holdings for an
initial $219 million to broaden its computer-driven business and
increase its presence in the United States.
Privately-owned Numeric - which has $14.7 billion of assets
under management, mostly owned by institutional investors - was
put up for sale last year by private equity firm TA Associates,
and Man confirmed last month it was in talks to buy the company.
The acquisition comes days after Man said it was buying
another U.S.-based firm, Pine Grove Asset Management, which has
about $1 billion in assets.
Man Chief Executive Manny Roman said the Numeric deal meant
his company could further two of its main objectives -
diversifying its so-called quantitative fund business and
expanding its presence in the United States, the world's biggest
hedge fund market.
Quantitative trading strategies use computer-based
algorithms to determine when to buy and sell an asset.
Man Group's shares had risen 5.4 percent by 0918 GMT, making
them the second-biggest gainer on Britain's FTSE mid-cap index
, which was up 0.9.
Numeric's managers will keep an 18.3 percent stake in the
business, but Man Group will have the right to buy them out five
years after completion of the deal under an arrangement capped
at a further $275 million.
Based on the forecast profitability of the group, Man is
expecting the total cost of the deal to reach about $325
million.
"We believe that the acquisition consideration based upon
these multiples is very fair to Man Group shareholders, and that
the acquisition structure adequately aligns Numeric's management
interests with Man Group shareholders," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Peter Lenardos.
Analysts also said the acquisition helped the company
broaden its quantitative fund offering, currently reliant on its
flagship computer-driven fund AHL.
The deal will need approval from Man Group shareholders and
completion is expected in September.
As of the end of March, Man managed $55 billion.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Huw Jones; Editing by David
Holmes and Pravin Char)