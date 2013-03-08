By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, March 8 Numeric Investors is putting
itself up for sale, Mike Even, president and chief executive
officer of the Boston-based asset management firm told Reuters
on Friday.
The quantitative equity manager, with $7.7 billion in assets
under management, has hired Barclays PLC to oversee the
sale, Even said.
The firm is coordinating the sale with its private equity
partner, TA Associates, which has held a minority stake in
Numeric since 2004, Even said.
"We feel now is a good time to sell for us from a returns
point of view and for TA for where they are in their investment
cycle," Even said.
A call to TA was not immediately returned. A Barclays
spokesman declined to comment.
The sales process will be targeted at certain potential
buyers, but is now in the "very early stages," he said.
Even implied that the firm is looking for a strategic buyer,
as opposed to another private equity investor. Private equity
investors traditionally sell companies they invest in after a
few years.
"What I really want is a permanent partner and I would like
a relationship by which we can maintain our investment focus,"
Even said.
Numeric, whose clients are institutional investors such as
pension plans, specializes in quantitative equity investing, by
which managers use models, or screens, to choose stocks for
their portfolios.
Quantitative equity managers, like all equity managers, were
hit hard by the financial crisis, said Greg Carlson a
Morningstar Inc analyst.
But unlike other equity managers, quant managers have
struggled to recover over the past few years because these funds
focus on fundamentals, while much of the comeback in equity
investing has been due to macro economic changes, Carlson said
on Friday.
In 2007 Numeric got out of the mutual fund business, closing
its four funds, which at the time had $456 million in assets,
according to Morningstar.