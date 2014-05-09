BRUSSELS May 9 The main shareholder of French
cable group Numericable is looking to buy assets in
Belgium, principally cable operator Voo and possibly a mobile
player such as Mobistar or BASE, Belgian
financial daily L'Echo wrote on Friday.
Luxembourg-based holding company Altice, which is
set to own 60 percent of Numericable, is looking to expand by
taking control of Belgian cable operator Voo, which covers most
of the south of Belgium, L'Echo said.
"Separately, Altice is not only eyeing Voo to expand in
television and internet, but also Mobistar and BASE," L'Echo
wrote, without giving details on the source of its information.
A spokesman for Altice and Numericable, which already offers
cable TV and Internet in parts of Belgium including capital
Brussels, had no immediate comment.
Numericable became a consolidator in the French market in
April, when it won a bid battle for Vivendi's telecoms
arm SFR with Altice's backing, in a move that will create the
second-biggest player on the French market.
Numericable is paying 13.5 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in
cash and giving Vivendi a 20 percent stake in the merged entity.
Altice will own 60 percent of the combined entity.
Belgium's second-largest mobile phone operator Mobistar is
majority-owned by Orange and speculation about the
future of the French group's stake in the company has been the
main driver of its share price.
BASE, Belgium's third-mobile operator, is fully owned by
Dutch group KPN.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Mark Potter)