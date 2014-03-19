PARIS, March 19 French cable operator Numericable said on Wednesday that it had received commitments from a syndicate of nine international banks to fund its planned purchase of Vivendi's mobile phone unit SFR.

Numericable, which is now in exclusive talks with SFR despite opposition from France's industry minister Arnaud Montebourg who had openly favoured rival Bougues, said the deal would have "no negative social impact" and that it would not raise 4G prices.

