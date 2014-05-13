BRIEF-Gentrack Group says it has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd
* Has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd, subject to final closing conditions
PARIS May 13 French cable company Numericable stuck to its sales and profit targets for the next two yeas on Tuesday after reporting a rise in first-quarter revenue driven by a 4.3 percent increase in its subscriber base.
Numericable won a bidding battle against Bouygues last month to take over France's second-biggest telecom operator, Vivendi's SFR. It said in a statement it aimed for the deal to get antitrust approval in the third or fourth quarter, and to close it by the end of the year.
First quarter revenue rose 1 percent to 327.6 million euros ($449 million). Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 2.7 percent to 42.10 euros. The company reiterated it would step up investment on its network as it aims for a 2 to 5 percent annual rise in sales to 2016.
Numericable offers packages of pay-TV, Internet and fixed-line calls. It is 40 percent owned by Altice, the Luxembourg-based holding company of billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Drahi.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)
NEW YORK, April 23 Television journalist Alisyn Camerota said on Sunday she was a target of sexual harassment by Roger Ailes when she worked at Fox News, joining other former colleagues at the cable channel who have accused their ex-boss of inappropriate behavior.