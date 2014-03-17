PARIS, March 17 Numericable expects to achieve more than 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in savings through the takeover of Vivendi's SFR telecom unit, according to slides released at a Numericable news conference on Monday.

The synergies will come through migrating SFR broadband customers to Numericable, IT systems, marketing and backhaul, whereby mobile traffic is carried by fixed-line networks to get to its destination.

The combined entity will remain based in Paris and will be listed on the Paris stock exchange, Numericable added. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)