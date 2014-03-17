BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
PARIS, March 17 Numericable expects to achieve more than 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in savings through the takeover of Vivendi's SFR telecom unit, according to slides released at a Numericable news conference on Monday.
The synergies will come through migrating SFR broadband customers to Numericable, IT systems, marketing and backhaul, whereby mobile traffic is carried by fixed-line networks to get to its destination.
The combined entity will remain based in Paris and will be listed on the Paris stock exchange, Numericable added. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.