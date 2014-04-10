By Foo Yun Chee
ATHENS, April 10 The French competition
authority rather than the European Union's watchdog will examine
French cable company Numericable's proposed
acquisition of Vivendi's telecoms arm SFR, the EU
antitrust chief said on Thursday.
Numericable, backed by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick
Drahi, won the battle for SFR last week in a deal that could
create the second-biggest player in a reshaped French telecoms
market.
The French government had backed rival bidder Bouygues
, France's No. 3 mobile operator. Numericable is 40
percent owned by Drahi's Luxembourg-based holding company
Altice.
Observers have said the European Commission, which is
examining Telefonica's E-Plus deal in Germany and
Hutchison Whampoa's 02 Ireland takeover bid in
Ireland, may seek to take on the French case as well to
establish a coordinated approach towards telecoms mergers.
But European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
the French agency would handle the Numericable deal.
"Prima facie, this operation will belong to the French
authority," Almunia told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference organised by the Hellenic Competition Authority.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)