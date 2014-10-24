PARIS Oct 24 The French competition watchdog
plans to announce on Monday whether it will approve cable
operator Numericable's agreed purchase of Vivendi's
SFR telecoms business.
Vivendi picked Numericable as a buyer for SFR in April,
handing billionaire Patrick Drahi's cable company victory in a
month-long bidding battle for France's second-largest mobile
player behind Orange. The other leading bidder was
No.3 player Bouygues.
The competition authority announced in late July that it
would carry out an in-depth review of the impact of
Numericable's purchase of SFR, but on Friday said it will
announce its decision on the deal on Monday afternoon.
Numericable is controlled by Drahi holding company Altice
.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Goodman)