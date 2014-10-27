PARIS Oct 27 Cable operator Numericable
swung to a third-quarter loss because of costs related
to its planned takeover of Vivendi's SFR mobile
business and said it still hoped to complete the acquisition by
the end of the year.
It posted a net loss of 94.4 million euros ($119.8 million)
in the three months to Sept. 30, against a year-earlier profit
of 12.8 million. Sales rose 4 percent to 331.7 million.
Numericable added that the acquisition of SFR was on
schedule. The French competition watchdog said on Friday that it
planned to announce on Monday whether it will approve the SFR
deal.
(1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)