LONDON Oct 28 French cable telecoms operator Numericable is to launch a 4.7 billion-euro ($6 billion) capital hike on Wednesday to finance its takeover of Vivendi's SFR mobile network operator, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The SFR deal, which involves 13.5 billion euros in cash, a 20 percent stake in the combined entity for Vivendi and a potential milestone payment, received conditional approval from France's competition authority on Monday.

Numericable, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, beat out rival Bouygues to acquire SFR after month-long bidding war.

(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, editing by William Hardy)