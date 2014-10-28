LONDON Oct 28 French cable telecoms operator
Numericable is to launch a 4.7 billion-euro ($6
billion) capital hike on Wednesday to finance its takeover of
Vivendi's SFR mobile network operator, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The SFR deal, which involves 13.5 billion euros in cash, a
20 percent stake in the combined entity for Vivendi and a
potential milestone payment, received conditional approval from
France's competition authority on Monday.
Numericable, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, beat
out rival Bouygues to acquire SFR after month-long
bidding war.
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
