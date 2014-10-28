(Updates with background, Wednesday press conference)
LONDON Oct 28 French cable telecoms operator
Numericable is to launch a 4.7 billion-euro ($6
billion) capital hike on Wednesday to finance its takeover of
Vivendi's SFR mobile network operator, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The SFR deal, which involves 13.5 billion euros in cash, a
20 percent stake in the combined entity for Vivendi and a
potential milestone payment, received conditional approval from
France's competition authority on Monday.
The company is scheduled to hold a news conference on
Wednesday morning.
Numericable, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, beat
out rival Bouygues to acquire SFR after a month-long
bidding war.
Its purchase of SFR would create the second-biggest player
behind Orange and ahead of Bouygues in a reshaped
French telecoms market.
France's competition authority said on Monday that the
company would have to divest certain assets and make its cable
network temporarily available to competitors in order to give
them time to develop their own high-speed broadband networks.
Those conditions were no threat to the project, said
Numericable, whose shares have risen more than 80 percent since
the start of the year.
Numericable expects it will take at least a month to close
the deal after receiving the regulatory green light.
The company posted a third-quarter loss of 94.4 million
euros ($119.8 million) in the three months to Sept 30, versus a
year-earlier profit of 12.8 million, because of costs related to
the planned SFR takeover.
(1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
Reporting by Sophie Sassard, editing by William Hardy