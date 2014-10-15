PARIS Oct 15 Numericable's Chief Executive Eric Denoyer will head the combined SFR-Numericable after the cable operator completes its agreed purchase of mobile operator SFR from Vivendi, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Numericable's takeover of SFR, which creates France's second-biggest telecommunications player after Orange, is expected to receive regulatory clearance later this month.

Current SFR boss Jean-Yves Charlier will move to a new role advising Patrick Drahi, head of Numericable parent Altice , the sources said, confirming a report on the website of French daily Les Echos.

Denoyer, who studied with Drahi at France's elite Ecole Polytechnique, now faces the task of seeing the merger through and generating 10 billion euros ($12.8 billion) in promised synergies. ($1 = 0.7826 euro) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Laurence Frost; editing by David Evans)