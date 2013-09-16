* IPO could value Numericable around 5 bln euros-sources
* Altice, Cinven, Carlyle are owners of Numericable
* Numericable has 1.3 bln customers, covers 1/3 of France
By Sophie Sassard, Matthieu Protard and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 16 Cable operator Numericable
is preparing a stock market listing that could value the private
equity-backed firm at about 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) and
take place in early November, two people close to the situation
said.
With the listing, Numericable's owners - Cinven, Carlyle and
Altice Group, which is owned by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi - are
seeking to ride a wave of investor interest in European cable
operators as they take broadband market share from traditional
telecom companies.
Dutch cable group Ziggo drew strong demand for
its listing last year and other cable assets enjoy premium
valuations because they are considered takeover targets.
Vodafone has bought two cable operators in the past 18
months, most recently Kabel Deutschland for 7.7
billion euros.
Numericable will hold a conference for analysts on Thursday
in Paris and is expected to hold investor roadshows in late
September. French radio and website BFM first reported details
of the analyst conference to prepare the initial public offering
(IPO).
The sources said the group was aiming for a valuation of 8-9
times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA). In comparison, the six listed cable
companies in Europe had an average valuation of 8.4 times
estimated EBITDA for 2013 and 8.1 times 2014 EBITDA, according
to analysts at Espirito Santo investment bank.
"We have had early talks with big investors in the sector in
Europe and gotten good initial feedback," said one of the
sources.
Numericable covers 9.9 million homes, roughly one third of
households in France, offering packages of pay-TV, Internet and
fixed calls. Its Completel unit sells high-speed broadband to
corporate clients.
With 1.3 million customers, it grew revenues by 3.8 percent
to 453 million euros in the first half of the year, while
operating profit stayed stable at 230 million euros. Numericable
competes for broadband and TV customers with market leader
Orange, Iliad, and Vivendi's SFR.
Numericable has secured permission from its lenders to merge
its enterprise unit Completel into its consumer business before
doing the IPO, sources earlier told Reuters.
A merged company could be worth up to 5 billion euros based
on a multiple of around 8 times Numericable's 2012 core earnings
of 456 million euros, plus 181 million euros for Completel.
Numericable has around 2.3 billion euros of debt and
Completel approximately 450 million euros of debt.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are leading the operation for
Numericable, according to French media reports.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and Credit Agricole are
expected to underwrite the listing, said the two sources.
Numericable held talks over a merger with Vivendi's SFR,
France's second-biggest mobile operator, last year but they fell
apart over valuation and opposition from Vivendi's largest
shareholder Vincent Bollore.
Some analysts believe that Numericable remains an attractive
takeover target for SFR or third-place mobile operator Bouygues
as both seek to bolster their broadband services to
blunt fierce competition in the French market.
Altice did not return calls for comment on Monday. Carlyle
and Cinven declined to comment.
A spokesman for Numericable, from Brunswick public relations
agency, declined to comment.