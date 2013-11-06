LONDON Nov 6 French cable operator Numericable
is set to price its Paris stock market listing at 24.80 euros a
share, the top of its offer range, two sources close to the deal
said on Wednesday.
Private equity-backed Numericable, which was offering the
shares for between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros each, has seen
strong demand, receiving orders for all the shares on offer
within a day of launching the sale last month.
Potential investors were told on Wednesday that those with
orders below 24.80 euros per share risked missing out on the
offering, which is due to close on Thursday, the sources said.
A third source said at that price, the order books were 8
times oversubscribed as of Tuesday.
The company, which will be valued at up to 5.57 billion
euros ($7.5 billion) including debt, is due to make its market
debut on Nov. 8.
Numericable has said the proceeds of the listing will go to
pay down debt and fund investment in the group's network. It
will also give a partial exit to private-equity funds Cinven and
Carlyle.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, additional reporting by Matthieu
Protard in Paris, editing by Sinead Cruise)