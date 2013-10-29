LONDON/PARIS Oct 29 French cable operator
Numericable has received orders for all the shares on offer in
its planned Paris listing within a day of launching the sale,
two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Numericable said it was offering the shares for
between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros each, giving the private
equity-owned company an enterprise value of 5.06 to 5.57 billion
euros ($7.68 billion) including debt.
The sources did not say where within that range the orders
had come.
Pricing on the offer is expected to take place on Nov. 7.
Numericable has said the proceeds of the listing will go to
pay down debt and fund investment in the group's network, which
covers about one-third of French households.
It will also give a partial exit to private-equity funds
Cinven and Carlyle, which backed the group in 2005 and
2008 respectively.
Fellow shareholder Altice will up its stake from 24 percent
to 30 percent in the listing, and intends to further increase it
to 37.5 percent so as to gain majority control of the board,
according to IPO documents.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Matthieu Protard in
Paris; Editing by Leila Abboud)