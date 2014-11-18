PARIS Nov 18 French cable operator
Numericable's 4.7 billion euro ($5.89 billion) rights
issue has been 99.95 percent subscribed, the firm said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The issue will help finance its takeover of Vivendi's
SFR mobile network division.
Numericable, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, beat
out rival Bouygues to acquire SFR after a month-long
bidding war. Its purchase of SFR would create the second-biggest
player behind Orange and ahead of Bouygues in a
reshaped French telecoms market.
(1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro)
