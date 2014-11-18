PARIS Nov 18 French cable operator Numericable's 4.7 billion euro ($5.89 billion) rights issue has been 99.95 percent subscribed, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The issue will help finance its takeover of Vivendi's SFR mobile network division.

Numericable, controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, beat out rival Bouygues to acquire SFR after a month-long bidding war. Its purchase of SFR would create the second-biggest player behind Orange and ahead of Bouygues in a reshaped French telecoms market. (1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Laurence Frost)