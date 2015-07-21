By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 21 French telecoms company
Numericable is seeking to raise an extra 800 million
euros ($867.68 million) of debt to refinance a portion of its
existing loans, banking sources said on Tuesday.
The opportunistic covenant-lite leveraged loan will
refinance borrowings under its revolving credit facility and
comes after parent company European cable and telecoms group
Altice successfully carried out a similar deal for its
International division last week.
BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are leading the debt financing
alongside Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Morgan
Stanley, Nomura and RBC, the sources said.
The term loan will tap investor liquidity from both the
European and US markets and a call with lenders is due to take
place on July 21. Lenders have been asked to commit to the
financing by July 24, the sources said.
The loan is guided to pay an interest margin of 325 basis
points (bp), with a 75bp Libor/Euribor floor, which guarantees a
minimum return to investors, the sources said.
It is expected to be offered with an Original Issue Discount
of 99.5, one of the sources added.
It is the latest leveraged loan to launch in the past couple
of weeks as borrowers and lenders take advantage of strong loan
market liquidity and a more stable macroeconomic environment to
carry out deals before a perceived summer slowdown.
Last year Numericable bought French telecoms firm SFR from
Vivendi, backed with a 4.7 billion euro-equivalent
leveraged loan for the company, which formed part of a wider
$21.9 billion-equivalent loan and bond financing.
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)