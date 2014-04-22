* Huge bond demand allows Numericable to cut borrowing costs
* Financing package raises 75 billion euros from the market
* Disappointing loan syndication in Europe and US
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 22 French cable company
Numericable's decision to halve the size of a planned
loan backing its acquisition of French telecom SFR to 2.8
billion euros ($3.87 billion) and boost its bonds to 8.4 billion
euros is a blow for the leveraged loan market.
Numericable slashed the size of a covenant-lite term loan
from a planned 5.6 billion euros and increased its bonds from an
original 6.04 billion euros on Monday after overwhelming demand
from bond investors.
Bonds are currently cheaper than loans for Numericable,
which was able to adjust its debt package to get the best terms
after huge demand from bond investors.
"All in, the bonds are coming in cheaper than the loans so
it is obvious why the borrower would opt for the bonds," a loan
investor said.
More than 50 billion euros was pledged for Numericable's
11.2 billion euros of bonds and loans and 25 billion euros was
raised for holding company Altice's 4.15 billion euros of bonds,
bankers said.
Investors that are able to invest in both loans and bonds
preferred the fixed-rate bonds which were offered with call
protection that penalise companies for refinancing early.
"If you believe the company can deleverage significantly
over the next 12 to 18 months then you get more upside buying
the bonds than the loans," a leveraged banker said.
The euro-denominated term loan B was cut to 1.75 billion
euros from a planned 2.6 billion euros at launch. The US dollar
denominated term loan B was also slashed to 1 billion euro
equivalent from a planned 3 billion euro equivalent.
The loan will price at the wide end of guidance at 375 basis
points (bps) from initial guidance of 350-375bps and will be
offered with a 75bps Libor/Euribor floor and a discount of
99-99.5.
LOAN DISAPPOINTMENT
The loan had a disappointing syndication in Europe. Up to
1.25 billion euros of existing fund investors rolled into the
deal, but only 500 million euros of new money was raised.
Banks were unable to roll into the covenant lite deal.
Covenant lite loans are common in the US and have been accepted
by European institutional investors, but remain difficult for
banks as they offer investors little protection.
The weak response from cash-rich European investors is
surprising, bankers said, as investors have had few
opportunities to join large liquid deals this year.
One possible explanation is that the new-money element of
the loan will not fund immediately and will pay a ticking fee
unlike the bonds which start earning income immediately, along
with the existing loans that are being refinanced.
"It is pretty disappointing that the deal hasn't taken a lot
of liquidity out of the European loan market. The European loan
market is hot but the bond market is much, much hotter," a
second leveraged banker said.
The size of the bonds and loans could be adjusted again
before closing. High demand for the bonds is causing pricing to
tighten, which is making the loan look more attractive again.
Numericable's loan and bond debt package was underwritten by
a group of nine banks. Joint global co-ordinators Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were joined by Barclays, BNP
Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, ING and Morgan Stanley.
Numericable was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Natalie Wright and Mariana Santibanez
in New York.; Editing by Tessa Walsh)