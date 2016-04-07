LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - Numericable stunned the market with
its US$5.2bn bond deal on Wednesday, the largest single
high-yield bond tranche ever issued.
The French telecom firm originally announced the deal as a
US$2.25bn trade on Tuesday before being upsized to US$3bn on
Wednesday. Investors had expected the first upsize as it allowed
Numericable to fully refinance an outstanding 2019 issue, but
several said they were caught completely off guard by the final
increase to US$5.2bn.
"I can only think that there were some massive late orders,
or perhaps the bank debt guys offered to roll into the bond,"
said one, referring to the US$1.9bn of term loans Numericable
said it would repay with the additional debt.
The US$5.2bn print makes it the largest junk bond issue
ever, according to IFR data. The previous largest bond sale was
Sprint's US$4.25bn 7.875% 2023 note issued in September 2013.
One investor said the only bigger high-yield bond
outstanding was the Petrobras US$5.25bn 5.375% 2021 note, but
the Brazilian oil giant issued this bond in 2011 when it had an
investment-grade rating.
Despite the deal's massive upsize, the bonds traded well in
the secondary market, bid up a point at a 101 cash price on the
break.
One investor said he had heard the deal ended up three times
oversubscribed, translating to a US$15bn final book.
Two other investors said that this US$15bn figure sounded
accurate, as their orders were not filled, something they had
both initially feared when they saw the large upsize.
MASSIVE RUNWAY
Investors told IFR on Wednesday that they only expected
Numericable to upsize the deal if it did not compromise
performance, as the company's owner Altice is looking to
refinance a number of bonds this year.
Altice's billionaire founder Patrick Drahi has built his
cable and telecommunications empire through a string of
aggressive debt-backed acquisitions, but the company is now
indicating that its focus has shifted to fine-tuning its
operations and pushing out debt maturities.
While the new issue came at a relatively high 7.375% coupon,
Altice said on Thursday that it would equate to 5.7% when
swapped back into euros. The refinancing exercise also leaves
Numericable with "no material debt repayments due until 2022".
"My takeaway from this is that Patrick Drahi is very bearish
on funding markets over the next few years," said a high-yield
fund manager.
"With the swap, they're getting a decent price to massively
term out their debt. This means that Numericable can ignore the
capital markets for years now if it has to."
A high-yield credit analyst said the new deal would also
send a strong message to equity markets, where Numericable and
Altice's share prices have slumped more than 40% and 50%,
respectively, from their highs last year.
"There was a really negative sentiment after they printed
the 10-handle deal in the US, it made a lot of equity analysts
think 'Hold on, maybe this is unsustainable'," he said,
referring to the US$3.8bn of unsecured bonds Altice raised to
buy Cablevision in September, which yield more than 10%.
"From a fundamental perspective, this deal is a pretty
enormous positive for Numericable and in turn for Altice, as it
gives them massive runway to run the business at a cost of less
than 6%."
Altice's shares were up more than 3% on Thursday, their best
day in three weeks.
JP Morgan was the lead underwriter on Numericable's deal
with BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
also working on the deal as bookrunners.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers and Ian
Edmondson)