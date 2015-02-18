* Drahi offers 40 euro per share vs Tuesday close 49.33 euro
* Vivendi owns 20 pct of Numericable-SFR
* Vivendi to decide at Feb. 27 board meeting
(Adds analyst comments, details, background)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Leila Abboud
PARIS, Feb 18 Billionaire Patrick Drahi is
aiming to buy Vivendi's 20 percent stake in Numericable-SFR
to strengthen his grip on France's No.2 telecoms group
and prepare for a possible next round of industry consolidation.
Drahi's holding company Altice and its subsidiary
Numericable-SFR said on Wednesday they had offered Vivendi 3.9
billion euros ($4.5 billion), or 40 euros a share, for the media
firm's stake.
While that is well below Numericable-SFR's current share
price of over 50 euros, it is above the level at which Vivendi
sold SFR to Numericable in November, which analysts say equated
to around 33.30 euros.
A deal could allow Vivendi to boost a return of cash to
shareholders or add to its warchest for acquisitions, while for
Drahi it could clear the way for a long-mooted bid for smaller
French rival Bouygues Telecom.
"From a Numericable-Altice perspective, this offer could be
interpreted as organising its finances in readiness for a
Bouygues Telecom offer," said Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis.
Telecoms firms across Europe have been striking deals,
taking advantage of low interest rates to build up scale and
seek cost savings in a saturated market.
Under Drahi's proposal, Numericable-SFR would pay half the
offered sum to Vivendi in cash by buying back its shares,
pending approval from shareholders in an April 30 vote.
Altice would pay the rest by April 7, 2016, plus interest.
Vivendi said its management board would examine the offer
and its supervisory board, which next meets on Feb. 27, would
decide on any action.
Vivendi sold telecoms group SFR to cable company Numericable
for 13.37 billion euros in November, and was supposed to remain
a minority shareholder for at least a year. It holds two board
seats, and Altice had options to buy Vivendi's shares between
the 19th and 43rd month after closing.
If it does accept, it would add to the cash pile Vivendi has
accumulated from sales in the past two years as it exited
telecoms and kept only its music and pay-TV businesses.
Led by chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore,
Vivendi wants to expand its existing media activities, possibly
also via acquisitions.
Jefferies' Dellis estimates Vivendi had 8 billion euros net
cash at the end of 2014, and said the Altice move would renew
speculation of a larger return of cash to shareholders in 2015
than the 3.5 billion euros already planned.
"We remain sceptical that Vivendi shareholders will receive
as much as some hope given management's presumed incentive to
retain maximum capacity to re-engineer the rump media business
and put it on a firmer growth footing," wrote Dellis.
In November, Altice CEO Dexter Goei said his company viewed
itself as the "natural buyer" of Bouygues Telecom and was open
to talks.
In recent days media reports have said Altice was preparing
an offer for Bouygues, though Bouygues said no talks were
underway. [I:nL5N0VQ1LO]
Separately, Numericable-SFR published pro-forma results for
2014 with revenue coming in at 11.4 billion euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 3.1 billion euros, while
pro-forma capital expenditure was 1.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8769 euros)
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus
and Mark Potter)