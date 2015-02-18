PARIS Feb 18 Vivendi said on Wednesday
that it received a binding offer from Altice and
Numericable-SFR on Feb. 17 worth around 3.9 billion
euros ($4.45 billion) for its 20 percent stake in
Numericable-SFR.
The acquisition at 40 euros a share would take effect in the
days following the Numericable-SFR shareholders' meeting on
April 30 at the latest, Vivendi said in a statement.
Vivendi's management board will examine the offer in the
coming days, the company said. The supervisory board, convening
on Feb. 27, will decide on any subsequent action, Vivendi added.
($1 = 0.8769 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)