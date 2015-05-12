* Numericable-SFR increases cost cuts, margin forecasts

* Investors see company as offering good growth prospects

* Specialist team squeezes costs out of acquired businesses (Adds share reaction, analyst)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, May 12 French telecom group Numericable-SFR raised its medium-term profitability target on Tuesday and promised more cost savings than originally planned from its merger.

In its first full quarter of business since Numericable bought mobile operator SFR from Vivendi last November, France's second-largest telecoms company continued to lose mobile and broadband market share because of its emphasis on higher-paying customers instead of volume.

But aggressive cost-cutting efforts by SFR's new owner and its parent company, Altice, paid off in higher operating profit that comfortably beat analysts' expectations.

Shares in Numericable-SFR rose 6.9 percent, and Altice's jumped 10.6 percent by 0754 GMT.

Despite high leverage and integration risks, investors see Altice as a rare growth story among Europe's telecom operators, which are mostly managing declining sales and selling assets. Its shares were up 47 percent this year before the results, outperforming a 19 percent rise in the European telecom stocks index.

First-quarter revenue fell by 4.6 percent to 2.74 billion euros ($3.06 billion) hurt by the departure of some 400,000 mobile customers as Numericable-SFR suffers from poorer 4G coverage than rivals Orange and Bouygues Telecom .

But adjusted operating profit grew 21 percent to 930 million because of Numericable-SFR's efforts to trim the fat from its operations.

Analysts had expected sales of 2.76 billion euros and 850 million in operating profit.

DRAHI'S DEALS

Led by billionaire businessman Patrick Drahi, Altice has become a serial acquirer in the past 18 months, buying Portugal's largest telecom company and a mobile carrier in the Dominican Republic, in addition to SFR.

After each deal, Altice sends in a team of executives to cut costs on everything from software to staff, often sparking rows with suppliers and staff.

In France a mediator was appointed to arbitrate between Numericable-SFR and its suppliers after the operator demanded to 20-40 percent lower prices on contracts.

As a result of the cost-cutting focus, Numericable-SFR said it would exceed its own target of cutting 1.1 billion euros in annual costs by 2017, although it declined to say by how much.

The company raised its medium-term EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin target to "above 45 percent" from 40 percent.

The group also gave 2015 financial targets for the first time, saying it aims to achieve above 20 percent growth in adjusted EBITDA and generate operating free cash flow of between 1.9 and 2 billion euros.

"Clearly these targets are more bullish than our assumptions," wrote analysts at BESI Research.

A Paris-based trader lauded the results and highlighted the "huge and already materialised synergies from the Numericable-SFR deal".

In a separate statement, Altice posted a 3.3 percent decline in first-quarter revenue to 3.26 billion euros, a 20 percent rise in EBITDA to 1.18 billion, and a 12 percent rise in operating free cash flow to 645 million. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Keith Weir)