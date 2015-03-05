PARIS, March 5 Numericable-SFR on Thursday confirmed preliminary annual results it reported last month and said average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile sector fell 5.9 percent in 2014 in a competitive market.

The company was created last year through the combination of cable operator Numericable and France's No.2 mobile telecoms group, SFR.

It recorded a net loss of 175 million euros ($193 million) for 2014 including a one-month contribution from SFR, compared with a net profit of 65 million a year earlier for Numericable alone, finance head Thierry Lemaitre told reporters on a conference call.

The company's main pro-forma 2014 financial figures were provided in February along with controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi's plan to buy out the 20 percent stake held by Vivendi , SFR's previous owner. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)