BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
PARIS, March 17 Numericable Group SA backer Patrick Drahi said on an analyst call on deal to buy Vivendi's SFR: * Asked if he expected French mobile consolidation in next 12-18 months, Drahi answered "Yes... and soon" * Asked if Numericable could play a role in that consolidation, Drahi said it was a possiblity. "If such a consolidation is a possibility for our competitors, it should be a possibility for us."
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.