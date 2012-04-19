LONDON, April 19 Numis Corporation, one
of a clutch of small-scale British investment banks, announced
it had hired six new staff from its rivals, as the tough market
conditions afflicting the industry intensifies competition
within the sector.
Numis said it was making five new hires for its London
equity sales and research teams.
John Mills joins from state-owned UK bank Royal Bank of
Scotland, Adrian Gardner arrives from Singer Capital
Markets, while Paul Lewis joins from Evolution Securities.
Gareth Davies will arrive from Investec ,
while Chris Spearing joins Numis from Citigroup.
Numis also made one new hire for its New York equity sales
team, poaching Chris von Hoffman from RBS.
Many of the City of London's smaller, independent firms have
sought to capitalise on problems at larger, bulge-bracket banks
by poaching their staff, with top banks under pressure from
Europe's debt crisis and political pressure to curb pay.