LONDON Dec 3 British investment bank and
stockbroker Numis Corp said on Tuesday its full-year
pretax profit rose more than 400 percent as improved market
conditions boosted stock market trading and companies raised
more money on equity markets.
The company said pretax profit was 22.6 million pounds ($37
million) in the year to Sept. 30, compared with 4.1 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue was 77.7 million pounds, up 55 percent from 50.1
million pounds in 2012.
The firm added 28 new corporate clients during the year and
won business in seven initial public offerings (IPOs), including
those of cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton,
insurer esure and estate agent Foxtons.
"As market sentiment improved during 2013 and confidence
returned to both our corporate and buy side clients, we have
facilitated much improved access to the capital markets and
raised over 2 billion pounds for our corporate clients," Chief
Executive Oliver Hemsley said.
Numis proposed a final dividend of 5.00 pence, making a
total dividend of 9.00 pence per share for the year. The company
paid out 8.00 pence per share in 2012.
Numis shares, which have more than doubled in value since
the beginning of the year, closed at 284.5 pence on Monday.