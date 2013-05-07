* H1 adjusted pretax profit 9.2 mln stg vs 2.6 mln
* H1 revenue from investment banking and broking rises
almost 34 pct
LONDON May 7 British investment bank and
stockbroker Numis Corp said its first half pretax
profits more than tripled in the six months to March 31, thanks
to improved market sentiment, especially in stock markets.
The company said adjusted pretax profit rose to 9.2 million
pounds ($14.29 million) from 2.6 million pounds in the same
period last year.
Revenue for the first half was up nearly 40 percent at 32.4
million versus 23.3 million a year ago.
The company, which participated in the stock market
flotations of cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton,
insurer esure during its fiscal first half, gave a
positive outlook for the rest of the year.
"Our second half has started well with the successful
completion of the IPO for Hellermann Tyton and we have a more
encouraging deal pipeline than has been the case for some
years," said Numis Chief Executive Oliver Hemsley.
Revenue from investment banking and broking, its main
business, also rose, jumping 30 percent to 32.3 million pounds.
The company maintained its interim dividend to 400 pence per
share.
Numis shares, which have climbed almost 63 percent in the
last year, closed at 148 pence on Friday valuing the company at
171.2 million pounds.