BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
LONDON May 7 British investment bank and stockbroker Numis Corp said first-half pretax profits rose 85 percent, helped by resilient equity markets and a surge in new stock market listings in London.
Profit before tax for the six months to March 31 rose to 16.7 million pounds ($28.38 million) from 9.0 million pounds a year earlier. Revenues were up almost 60 percent at 51.5 million pounds.
Shares in Numis, which are quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM junior market and have risen more than 12 percent this year, closed at 298 pence on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.