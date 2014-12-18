Dec 18NunaMinerals A/S :
* Said on Dec. 3, 2014 had obtained short term funding of a
total of 4.5 million Danish crowns ($745,885) from the
Government of Greenland to maintain liquidity to finance its
operations through January 2015
* Said on Wednesday, this permits the company the
opportunity to continue its discussions with the new Government
in its search for longer term funding
* Said if no further support is obtained from the
Government before the end of January 2015, NunaMinerals may have
to cease all operations and initiate actions to dissolve the
Company or perhaps even be forced to file for insolvency
proceedings
($1 = 6.0331 Danish crowns)
