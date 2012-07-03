AMSTERDAM, July 3 Dutch utility Nuon said on
Tuesday its 1,311 megawatt gas-fired power plant will start
production in September.
A spokeswoman for Nuon, which is owned by the Swedish
company Vattenfall, said the first of three turbines
will be connected to the grid in September, the second in
October and the third in November.
Once fully operational, the plant in the Dutch sea port of
Eemshaven will produce enough electricity to supply 2 million
households.
In May, Nuon's 435 megawatt gas-fired plant in Amsterdam
came online, while another 435 megawatt plant in the Dutch town
of Diemen will become operational by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by David Holmes)