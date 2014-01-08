By Esha Dey
Jan 8 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd offered to buy U.S. neurology drugs maker
NuPathe Inc for $114 million plus milestone payments
related to NuPathe's Zecuity migraine treatment.
Teva's offer of $3.65 per share comes less than a month
after Endo Health Solutions Inc said it would buy
NuPathe for about $105 million, or $2.85 per share, plus
milestone payments.
Both Endo and Teva are offering NuPathe up to $3.15 per
share in milestone payments related to Zecuity.
Excluding milestone payments, Teva's offer represents a
premium of 13 percent to NuPathe's Tuesday close.
NuPathe shares were up 37 percent at $4.42 in late morning
trading on Wednesday.
"After review and discussion, the company board determined
that the Teva proposal is reasonably expected to lead to a
superior proposal," NuPathe said in a filing, adding that it
planned to discuss the offer with Teva.
However, analysts said that while Teva offered more up
front, its milestone payments were based on Zecuity sales levels
that were unlikely to be reached.
Teva's offer would give NuPathe shareholders 85 cents per
share when annual sales of Zecuity reach $100 million, another
$1.00 when sales reach $300 million and $1.30 more when sales
hit $450 million.
Under the Endo offer, NuPathe shareholders would receive
$2.15 per share when Zecuity sales exceed $100 million. The rest
would be earned if sales exceed $300 million.
"I almost feel like (Teva's final milestone) is out there
just for fun, because I don't really believe (Zecuity is) going
to get to $450 million," Stifel Nicolaus and Co analyst Annabel
Samimy said.
"In terms of certain sales, I think Endo wins. In terms of
the next tier, I think that is where the uncertainty comes in."
Zecuity, approved in the United States last January, is the
only prescription migraine patch approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration. Its sales are estimated to reach about $181
million by 2018, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The single-use, battery-powered patch delivers a commonly
used migraine drug, sumatriptan, to treat both headaches and
migraine-related nausea.
Applied to the upper arm or thigh during a migraine attack,
it delivers a 6.5 mg dose of sumatriptan through the skin over
four hours.
Migraine headaches, a neurological disorder, affect about 12
percent of the U.S. population.
Analysts have said Zecuity could be a strategic fit for Teva
and Endo, both of which offer multiple pain treatments.
Endo was not immediately available for comment.