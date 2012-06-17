WELLINGTON, June 18 New Zealand's Nuplex Industries said on Monday it has raised US$105 million of debt from the U.S. private placement market which will be used to refinance its existing banking facilities.

Nuplex said the notes will mature in 2019 at a coupon rate of 6.125 percent.

It said the funds will be used to refinance the 12-month facility put in place to acquire the operations of Viverso, a German resin maker, in December last year.

Nuplex is New Zealand and Australia's largest maker and distributor of resins and polymers for the paint, paper and textile industries. It has operations in China, Vietnam and Holland.

