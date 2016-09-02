WELLINGTON, Sept 2 New Zealand resins and
coating firm Nuplex Industries Ltd said European Union
antitrust officials cleared Allnex Belgium SA/NV's takeover bid
for Nuplex, taking the NZ$1.05 billion ($765 million) deal over
the final regulatory hurdle.
In a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange on Friday,
Nuplex said the deal, announced in February, received the green
light from the European Commission on Thursday.
Nuplex said its shares would cease trading on the New
Zealand and Australian stock exchanges at the close of business
on Sept. 5, before delisting on Sept 13.
The offer from Allnex, which also produces coating resins,
was approved by Nuplex shareholders earlier this year.
