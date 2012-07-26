* Q2 EPS $0.94 vs est $0.83

* Q2 revenue $593.2 mln vs est $511.2 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.71-$0.75 vs est $0.75

* Raises FY2012 EPS view to $3.16-$3.24

* Raises FY2012 rev view to $2.00-$2.03 bln

July 26 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc raised its 2012 profit outlook for the fourth time after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results boosted by strong sales of its ageLOC anti-aging product.

The personal-care products maker has been growing in China, now its largest revenue contributor, and other emerging markets as its anti-ageing products have found favor with customers there. Sales in Greater China more than doubled to $199.7 million in the second quarter, compared to a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

In addition, Nu Skin, which also sells nutritional supplements under its namesake and Pharmanex brands in 52 markets, also grew in its mature markets of the Americas and Europe.

Nu Skin expects its growth to continue through 2012, aided by new product launches, and upgraded its per-share earnings forecast for the year to between $3.16 and $3.24 from the $2.80 to $2.90 range forecast in October last year.

Analysts were expecting it to earn $3.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects full-year revenue to be between $2.00 to $2.03 billion, also above analysts' average estimate of $1.91 billion.

For the second quarter, the company earned $60.4 million, or 94 cents per share, up from $41.7 million, or 65 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 83 cents per share.

Revenue, which rose about 40 percent to $593.2 million, also came in above analysts' average estimate of $511.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $44.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.