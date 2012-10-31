* Third-quarter EPS $0.87 vs est $0.77
* Third-quarter revenue rises 23 pct to $526.2 mln
* Raises FY 2012 earnings per share view to $3.33-$3.37
* Raises FY 2012 revenue view to $2.10 bln-$2.11 bln
* Sales in greater China rises 64 pct
Oct 31 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc raised
its full-year forecast for the sixth time this year, encouraged
by strong demand for its new anti-ageing and body spa products
under the ageLOC brand.
Nu Skin shares rose 11 percent to $46.70 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
Fourth-quarter revenue is now likely to be between $520
million and $530 million, based on the positive responses in
Japan, Korea, the United States and Europe, the company said.
"The third quarter result and fourth quarter guidance are
better-than-anticipated, indicating business momentum remains
solid driven by innovation from the ageLOC product family,"
Stifel Nicolaus analysts led by Mark Astrachan wrote in a note
to clients.
The company expects sales in Japan to grow about 15 percent
in the quarter and demand in South Korea to remain strong. It
also said it would enter the weight management category in 2013,
taking on companies such as Weight Watchers International Inc
.
The Provo, Utah-based company said last month it would
triple the number of stores and sales support centers in China
by 2017, after the government there issued it new direct selling
licenses in several provinces.
In contrast, peer Herbalife Ltd expressed caution on
Monday about its growth prospects in the country, citing a
slowdown in local consumption.
In August, Nu Skin's China business came under attack from
short-seller Andrew Left's Citron Research. Citron said Nu
Skin's direct-selling business in China was actually
"pyramid-selling" and was illegal under Chinese law.
The company however defended its China operations, saying
they were in compliance with local regulations and noted that
the government had issued it new direct selling licenses in
several territories over the past year.
Nu Skin, which also sells nutritional supplements under the
Pharmanex brand, raised its 2012 per-share earnings forecast to
between $3.33 and $3.37 from a range of $3.16 to $3.24. Analysts
were looking for $3.25 on average, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It also raised its revenue forecast to between $2.10 billion
and $2.11 billion from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Wall
Street had estimated it at $2.03 billion.
Net profit for the third quarter rose to $54.2 million, or
87 cents per share, from $46.8 million, or 72 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue grew 23 percent to $526.2 million. Sales in Greater
China grew 64 percent to $136.6 million in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per
share on revenue of $480.7 million.