By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, July 27 NuStar Energy L.P. is
in the midst of "house cleaning" as it switches gears to
increase its fee-based pipeline and terminalling operations and
cut back exposure to asphalt.
Speaking on a second-quarter earnings call, Curt Anastasio,
president and chief executive officer of the midstream and
terminalling company, said he expects to close a joint venture
with private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg - which accounts for
half of its asphalt operations - by the end of the third
quarter.
A weak U.S. economy has hit NuStar's asphalt operations
hard. The segment posted an EBITDA loss of $279 million in the
quarter on poor demand, low margins and a non-cash asset
impairment charge.
Full company results were a loss of $251.6 million
applicable to the limited partners.
As a result, NuStar will focus on expanding its terminal and
pipeline operations, adding another rail unit train at its 8.4
million barrel petroleum storage capacity in St. James,
Louisiana.
The company recently brought on line there an offloader that
can accept a 70,000 barrel train every day, but did not say how
much they plan to expand the rail service.
Growing production of Brazilian and Latin American crude has
changed the global flow of oil. As a result, NuStar is looking
to expand its 13 million barrel storage St. Eustatious terminal
in the Caribbean by an unspecified amount.
"We have customers interested. We have refiners, we have
trader interested. That is the predominant driving factor," said
Anastasio.
Recently, NuStar also completed a third pipeline to carry
crude oil from Eagle Ford in southwest Texas to the port of
Corpus Christi. This gives the company the ability to move
250,000 barrels per day of the light, sweet crude, giving it
access to Gulf Coast refineries.
NuStar said it continues to "pursue additional strategic
growth" opportunities for pipelines in the Eagle Ford region.
It also sees substantial discounts on moving Canadian oil to
the East Coast compared with the alternatives.
As a result, 2013 capital spending could be higher than the
$425 million to $475 million currently anticipated.