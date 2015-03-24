By Kristen Hays
SAN ANTONIO, March 24 Pipeline company NuStar
Energy LP is building storage at its South Texas
operations to enable exports of oil producers' lightly processed
condensate out of the port of Corpus Christi, a company
executive said.
"We're building the storage so we can keep the condensate
segregated" from other Texas crude oil that cannot be exported
under U.S. law, Danny Oliver, NuStar's senior vice president of
marketing and business development, said in an interview during
the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers annual meeting
in San Antonio.
The tanks are expected to be finished in June or July, he
said.
NuStar's efforts are among the latest to facilitate
condensate exports after the U.S. Department of Commerce,
starting in late 2013, issued several approvals to do so as long
as it had undergone enough minimal processing to qualify as an
exportable refined product.
The agency said stabilizers, which remove natural gas
liquids, meet that distillation threshold. Before, the industry
believed more sophisticated processing in to motor fuels or
their components was required.
NuStar does not have U.S. approval to export condensate, and
the company is not seeking it, Oliver said.
While other pipeline companies that have such approvals take
ownership of export-bound condensate, NuStar aims to provide the
segregation and export infrastructure but will leave the
approvals up to oil producers who ship the output, he said.
Oliver declined to identify those customers, but said some
have approvals and he expects those that do not to obtain
approval before exporting rather than go ahead without it.
NuStar's 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) South Texas Crude Oil
pipeline, which moves Eagle Ford shale output to its terminal at
the port of Corpus Christi, can move condensate - a very light
form of crude - in batches separate from other oil subject to
the decades-old ban.
A second 65,000-bpd expansion of that line started up in
February, he said.
Condensate-only storage tanks are necessary to facilitate
exports to ensure it does not commingle with non-exportable
crude from wellhead to dock.
Last year, NuStar added a third dock at its Corpus Christi
complex, doubling loading capacity to 400,000 barrels for
Panamax-class vessels just south of the Eagle Ford.
The condensate-only storage includes tanks that can hold
120,000 barrels at the pipeline's origination terminal in
LaSalle County and others that hold up to 400,000 barrels at
NuStar's Corpus Christi terminal.
